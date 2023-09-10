Arrest after pensioner dies in Dublin collision

A MAN has been arrested after a pensioner died in a collision in Dublin.

Kathleen Furlong, 84, passed away after the collision involving a car and a pedestrian at the junction of Fortunestown Way and Cheeverstown Road in Tallaght at around 11am on Friday.

According to gardaí, the car initially failed to remain at the scene but was later recovered.

On Saturday, gardaí revealed that a man in his 40s had arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in relation to the incident.

He is currently being detained in a garda station in the South Dublin area.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.