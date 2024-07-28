Arrest after suspected drugs, cash and imitation firearms seized in Belfast

A MAN has been arrested after police seized thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs, cash and imitation firearms during a search of a property in Belfast.

Other weapons and high-value luxury goods were also seized during Saturday's search at the house in the Short Strand area in the east of the city.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the operation was linked to an ongoing investigation into organised crime.

"Today's seizure has removed suspected dangerous drugs from our streets," said Detective Inspector Sweeney from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch.

"This type of exploitative and destructive criminality is not welcomed by the communities in which such people operate."

Watches, car and cash seized

During the search, officers seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £45,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £2,000.

Luxury watches, a high-value car, a large sum of cash, two imitation firearms and other weaponry was also seized.

All items, including the suspected drugs, are set to undergo further forensic examination as part of the investigation.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He is currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

"We recognise this work cannot be done without the assistance of the community, and I would like to take this opportunity to appeal once again for people with information about drug dealing or suspicious activity on their streets to make contact with us on 101," added DI Sweeney.