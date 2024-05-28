Arrest made and probe launched after man killed in Co. Kerry attack
News

Arrest made and probe launched after man killed in Co. Kerry attack

AN arrest has been made in Co. Kerry after a man was found dead in a village in the early hours of the morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was found with fatal injuries following an incident in Knockanure, in the early hours of yesterday morning (May 27).

Gardaí are currently investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding his death they confirmed.

“Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted at approximately 12:30am regarding an alleged assault in the Knockanure village area,” they explained.

“Upon arrival, a man aged in his 40s was discovered with fatal injuries.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry for post mortem.”

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident the police force have confirmed.

He is currently detained at a Garda Station in the Kerry Division.

“A senior investigating officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Listowel Garda Station,” the force added, before appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to this incident,’ they said.

“Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Knockanure village between 12am and 1am and may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available," they added.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800, 666 111 or any Garda Station.

