News

Arrest made in operation investigating online fraud worth €804k

A MAN has been arrested as part of an investigation into online fraud worth €804k.

The issue was first raised by an Irish bank in January 2024, who reported complex fraud relating to its online platform.

This involved the use of fraudulent identity documents to obtain payment cards which were used in high-value purchases in major retail outlets, ATM withdrawals and transactions abroad.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are leading the investigation, which is targeting a criminal organisation believed to involved in the fraud which has amounted to €804,798 in total.

“The GNECB has carried out a number of searches of domestic residences in west Dublin during which a large amount of items of evidential value were seized,” the police force confirmed in a statement this week.

Yesterday (November 10) GNECB officers arrested a man, aged in his 40s, under Section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 (directing a criminal organisation).

He is currently being held at a Garda Station in the Dublin Region.

Investigations are ongoing.

See More: Dublin, Ireland, Online Fraud

