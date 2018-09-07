People have been sharing their favourite amusing Irish insults online
News

IRELAND ISN’T just home to some of the world’s finest poets – it’s also the birthplace of some of the very best insults in the world.

While they may lack the poetic power of Seamus Heaney and the like, there’s no denying that the Irish do amusing insults better than most.

Proof of that fact was provided by Ciara Nic Sheáin, who decided to poll her followers on the very subject.

"What’s your favourite Irish insult that’s usually quite amusing and acceptable?" she asked on Twitter, before giving an example.

"Eg: ‘still has his communion money in the credit union’ when calling someone cheap."

It didn’t take long for the answers to come pouring in, with the hilarious Irish insults flying in from both Twitter and Reddit.

The Twitter-based insults were impressive enough.

A variety of topics were covered. Like laziness...

...stupidity...

...nosiness...

and generally odd behaviour.

Oneupmanship was covered...

...as was funeral etiquette...

...and talking sense.

Some were a little harsh...

...others were spot on.

Bono got a mention of course.

Mainly, they were hilarious.

Some of the insults...

...were perfect.

Like really funny...

...to the point where we were crying...

...with laughter, of course.

Grannys often got a mention...

...as did mums...

Elsewhere, the insults came thick and fast on Reddit too, where things were short, sharp and pretty brutal.

Looks featured a lot...

...for both men and women...

Others were familiar classics...

...crude but classics all the same.

Cheeky lads got a mention...

...and stingy gits also got a ribbing...

Mostly, they were distinctly Irish.

And by the end, no one could have been in any doubt that when it comes to amusing insults, no one does it quite like the Irish.

For the full thread of inspired Irish insults, check out the original lists on Twitter and Reddit.

