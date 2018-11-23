The best pubs in Ireland have been revealed

IRELAND BOASTS an incredible array of must-visit pubs both great and small.

With so many bars to choose from across the Emerald Isle, it can pay dividends to be in the know when it comes to knowing the very best pubs on offer in Ireland.

That's where the Irish Pub Awards come in.

Something akin to the Oscars for the Irish pub industry, the annual awards also serve as a handy guide to some of the best places on offer to purchase a pint on these shores.

A heady mix of different pubs are celebrated on the night, meaning there are recommendations to suit pretty much any drinker's tastes.

Advertisement

Categories include best outdoor space, best food pub and the prestigious best pub award.

The 2018 winners list reads like a who's who of the best bars from across Ireland.

The Glyne Inn in County Louth was the big winner on the night after taking home the title of Irish Pub of the Year 2018, as well as the best place for grub.

Check out the nominees for the #IrishPubAwards2018 Best Local Pub of the Year Award! Sponsored by @DiageoIreland pic.twitter.com/Y2Zxz4EYxs — Irish Pub Awards (@IrishPub_Awards) November 21, 2018

Two Sisters pub in County Dublin bagged the most innovative pub of 2018 while the Old Town Whiskey Bar in Cork took home the award as the best pub for tourists.

Here are the nominees for the #IrishPubAwards2018 Innovative Pub of the Year of the Year Award! Sponsored by BOIPA pic.twitter.com/fKapu9iUar — Irish Pub Awards (@IrishPub_Awards) November 21, 2018

Advertisement

The Franciscan Well Brewpub in Cork was also awarded the title of Best Outdoor Space of the Year.

Below are the nominees for the #IrishPubAwards2018 Outstanding Customer Service of the Year Award! Sponsored by @Heineken_IE pic.twitter.com/B6rN7JMnMQ — Irish Pub Awards (@IrishPub_Awards) November 21, 2018

That wasn't the last of the big awards for pubs in Cork either, with Geary's Bar in Charleville winning the Best Personality of the Year gong at the Irish Pub Awards.

The nominees for the #IrishPubAwards2018 Best Outdoor Space of the Year Award, sponsored by @BulmersIreland pic.twitter.com/4uh9oLAcut — Irish Pub Awards (@IrishPub_Awards) November 21, 2018

Advertisement

Other notable winners include the Warehouse Bar and Kitchen in Letterkenny, County Donegal which won the best pub for music and the Hiway Bar & Restaurant, Dooradoyle in County Limerick, which won an award for Outstanding Customer Service of the Year.

Your nominees for the #IrishPubAwards2018 Pub Personality of the Year Award! Sponsored by Irish Distillers pic.twitter.com/SYnUR50T9v — Irish Pub Awards (@IrishPub_Awards) November 21, 2018

Kenny's of Lucan in Dublin won the best local pub award, with another pub in the capital, Sandyford House, named best newcomer.