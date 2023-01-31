Birmingham charity gets grant to provide emergency hot food to Irish community
Birmingham Irish Association can provide hot meals for those in need (PIC: BIA)

THE Birmingham Irish Association has received an emergency funding grant to allow it to provide hot food to some of the most vulnerable members of the community this year.

The organisation, based in Digbeth, will receive the food aid grant for a duration of six months, they confirmed this week.

“We are delighted to share the recent news that our organisation has received an emergency food aid grant for a duration of six months", a spokesperson for the charity, which serves the Irish community across Birmingham, confirmed.

“During lockdown we were able to serve the community by setting up our very own food bank, with the addition of hot meal deliveries,” they explained.

“This was a huge success and we managed to reach individuals and families in need throughout Birmingham.

“From Monday, January 16, 2023 we reopened our doors to serve the community in Birmingham,” they added.

“We will be offering hot food and food parcels each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am.”

The organisation will run their hot food collection services on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays each week, from the St Anne’s Club at 45 Alcester Street, Digbeth, B12 0PH.

“A massive thank you to the staff at Iceland Harborne for donating 250 carrier bags to help us with the distribution of food parcels,” they said, before adding: “Please spread the word, we are here to help.”

For further information about Birmingham Irish Association or their hot meal and food parcel service email [email protected]

