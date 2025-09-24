British and Irish governments appoint independent expert for paramilitary disbandment
THE British and Irish Governments have jointly appointed conflict resolution specialist Fleur Ravensbergen as an Independent Expert for paramilitary group disbandment in Northern Ireland.

Ravensbergen will assume the role this month under the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC).

Her findings are due by mid-August 2026.

The appointment, announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Irish Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, aims to see whether enough support exists for a formal engagement process with paramilitary groups.

The overarching goal is to foster long-term peace and stability, in line with commitments from the Fresh Start and New Decade, New Approach agreements.

The work will involve consultations with leaders in the community, victims of violence and the groups themselves.

Ravensbergen is expected to assess potential barriers to disbandment and whether a structured transition process could be both feasible and effective.

The announcement coincides with a newly launched inquiry by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee into policing and security across the region.

Marking 25 years since the founding of the PSNI, the inquiry will review progress since the Patten Review, assess current challenges, and examine the impact of ringfenced UK security funding.

Among its aims, the inquiry will also consider the risks and opportunities associated with a formal disbandment process for paramilitary groups, providing wider political and public context for the Independent Expert's work.

Ravensbergen is a lecturer at the University of Amsterdam and has extensive experience in international peacebuilding.

