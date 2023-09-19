Caroline McLaughlin among recipients of annual Tip O'Neill Irish Diaspora Awards

A DONEGAL woman who has dedicated years to supporting the Irish community across Britain has been honoured with a Tip O'Neill Irish Diaspora Award.

Caroline McLaughlin, who hails from Buncrana, is a well-known face among the community in London, where she is now based.

An employee of Morgan Stanley for almost 18 years, Ms McLaughlin is the chair of the firm’s Net-Éire employee network, which offers recognition, community support and opportunities to fellow Irish staff.

She has also been active in working with various local and international organisations to forge greater cooperation across global communities, including working closely with the peace-building charity Cooperation Ireland and supporting a range of Irish charities and non-profit organisations, including the US-Ireland Alliance and the London Irish Centre.

Over the weekend Ms McLaughlin returned to Buncrana to collect her gong at the annual Tip O'Neill Irish Diaspora Awards, which were held at the Inishowen Gateway Hotel.

Hosted by Donegal County Council, the awards recognise “individuals who have embodied the very best of Irish throughout the world”.

Ms McLaughlin’s award honoured her “community-building talents and long-term dedication to giving back to the community - as well as being a leading member of the Irish Diaspora Community in the UK”.

“Having received numerous awards for her contributions to British – Irish relations and described by her colleagues as “the most talented networker I have ever witnessed”, Caroline has been steadfast in her dedication to building community relationships and supporting programmes for the benefit of fellow diaspora and disadvantaged communities throughout her career,” a spokesperson for Donegal County Council said.

Two further diaspora awards were presented on the night.

Nobel Prize winning scientist, Dr William C Campbell, who lives in the US but hails from Ramelton, also received an award, celebrating his “extraordinary journey from Co. Donegal to international acclaim”.

“Dr Campbell's list of accolades is as impressive as it is extensive, and includes six Honorary Doctorates of Science and the prestigious Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2015, which he shared with his colleagues for their revolutionary discoveries in parasitology,” the council spokesperson explained.

“His work in the development of a ground-breaking treatment for the eradication of river blindness has had a profound impact on millions of lives in Africa, Latin America, and other regions where the disease is prevalent,” they added.

“This life-changing achievement showcases Dr Campbell's dedication to making a positive difference in the world through his scientific endeavours.”

Irish-American John T. Fries, whose father hailed from the Donegal village of Kilmacreann, was the third recipient on the night.

“John spent 24 years in the IT industry and his extensive and impressive career has been marked by a commitment to cutting-edge solutions working with leading hardware and software companies,” Donegal Council confirmed.

“John's work in this field reflects his forward-thinking approach and his ability to harness the power of technology to drive positive change.”

They added: “Whilst working for a start up company, he spearheaded a project aimed at developing the communication capability through installation of micro-computers in physicians’ offices.

“This innovative approach eventually led to the modern concept of paperless claims transmission between doctors’ offices, HMOs and pharmaceutical research companies.”

Sean Fleming, Minister of State for the Department of Foreign Affairs, with responsibility for the Diaspora, attended the awards night and praised the 2023 recipients.

"We as a country and government are immensely proud of the Irish abroad and this is something we recognise every year, through our Presidential Distinguished Service Awards,” he said.

“Those who leave Ireland, sometimes by choice, more often out of necessity, never forgot home, just as those of us at home never forgot those who have left Ireland.

“As Minister for Diaspora, it is my responsibility to ensure that we don’t forget them and that is why I am truly honoured to attend the Tip O’Neill Annual Irish Diaspora Award celebrating the Donegal Irish Diaspora.”

The awards form part of Donegal County Council’s Donegal Diaspora Project.

They were founded in 2012 on the centenary of the birth of Thomas P. Tip O’Neill.

Mr O’Neill, whose maternal grandparents hailed from the Inishowen Peninsula in Donegal, was an American politician and statesman who served as Speaker of the US House of Representatives from 1977 until 1987.

"To acknowledge the widely attributed Tip quote ‘all politics is local’,” Minister Fleimng said.

“That is why it is so important for local initiatives to support and honour the achievements of their own.

“Our spirit of shared Irishness is something Irish people bring with them wherever they go.

“This spirit is something that Tip O’Neill embodied, never forgetting his roots and helping this island by enabling the dialogue that would help establish long term peace in Northern Ireland.”

He added: "I am sure that the three awardees who are being recognised for their contribution and success at the highest levels in the fields of medicine, society, and business, also embody this spirit while giving back to the most vulnerable people and communities in need.

“I would like to warmly congratulate, Professor William C. Campbell, Caroline McLaughlin and John T. Fries on this award."