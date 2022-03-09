Chapters bookstore to reopen in Dublin this Friday
Chapters bookstore to reopen in Dublin this Friday

Chapters bookstore in Dublin is to reopen on Friday under new management.

ICONIC DUBLIN bookstore Chapters is to reopen this week under new management after previously announcing that it was to close its doors for good on 31 January.

Located on Parnell Street, the store was in business for almost 40 years.

"We were shocked and amazed at the outpouring of emotion and affection that was directed our way,” Chapters said on Tuesday.

"The queues down the street, media coverage, lovely posts, and comments online, not to mention the fantastic interaction in the store made a sad moment bittersweet.

"It also made everyone connected to Chapters conscious of what a unique and singular space the store is - there is nowhere like chapters, our range, variety, and breadth makes the word 'eclectic' seem too narrow and that is just our customers!"

"We just couldn’t let it go!" the shop then said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

Kevin Neary and Michael Finucane, co-founders and former directors of GameStop Ireland, will reopen the store this Friday.

"Although vastly experienced in retail and retail environments, the ew directors believe the secret to Chapters continued success will be to let it do, what it does fantastically well - stocking, selling and trading the widest range of new and second-hand books it is possible to fit onto the 1.2km of shelving in the store!" a statement read.

Investment will also be put into improving EPOS and stock visibility systems and converting the website to e-commerce.

