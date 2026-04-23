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Charity providing knitted breast prosthetics for post-surgery women hailed for ‘wonderful’ work
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Charity providing knitted breast prosthetics for post-surgery women hailed for ‘wonderful’ work

A CHARITY which provides knitted prosthetic breasts for women who have undergone a mastectomy has been hailed a “wonderful example” of a voluntary sector organisation. 

Knitted Knockers of Northern Ireland was founded in 2016 by Joanne Harris.

The charity provides hand-knitted breast prosthetics for free to women across Northern Ireland who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Every Knitted Knocker sent out by the charity is hand-knitted by volunteers and designed to be lightweight and comfortable for wearers.

Picture (l-r) are Hope Graham, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Joanne Harris pictured at the new Knitted Knockers NI base in Lurgan

This week Health Minister Mike Nesbitt visited the organisation at its new offices in Lurgan, where he commended the breast cancer support it provides as it celebrates its tenth year in operation.

“This is a wonderful example of volunteers coming together to provide support for those living with breast cancer,” Minister Nesbitt said.

“Joanne Harris and her team of dedicated volunteer knitters produce over 5,000 free, handmade prostheses every year for women who have had a mastectomy or breast reconstruction,” he explained.

“I am committed to improving the breast assessment service for women across Northern Ireland and the latest statistics show substantial progress in this area with current assessment waiting times halved from 12 weeks in September 2025 to 5 weeks 2 days.

“In addition to medical intervention, the compassionate support from charities like Knitted Knockers is vital, creating a social environment through the Breast Friends Clubhouse, as well as providing mental health and wellbeing assistance.”

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See More: Knitted Knockers, Lurgan, Northern Ireland

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