Check out this incredible Celtic apple crumble recipe complete with Irish whiskey cream sauce

APPLES ARE synonymous with Irish folklore and tradition.
Any Irish foodie worth their salt knows, when it comes to sweet, fruit-based dessert treats, you don’t have to go far from home for inspiration.
Apple pies are always a delight but there’s something extra special about a good apple crumble and that unique combination of crunch and gooey goodness.
This particular apple crumble comes from Irish food expert and chef Margaret Johnson [via Kerrygold] and is a joy to describe and behold.
“This apple crumble, sometimes called ‘apple crunch’ when the apples are first cooked to soften them, is flavoured with a respectable dose of Irish whiskey and topped with a buttery oatmeal crumble,” she said.
“Serve it with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, or Irish Whiskey Cream Sauce”. Sounds good to us – let’s dig in.
What you'll need:
For the filling
- 1/3 cup water
- 2 tablespoons Irish whiskey
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4-5 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and sliced
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
For the crumble
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup (packed) light brown sugar
- 6 tablespoons salted butter
- 1 cup quick-cooking (not instant) Irish oatmeal
Irish Whiskey Cream Sauce
- 1 cup heavy (whipping) cream
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons Irish whiskey
How to make it:
The Filling
- Mix the water and whiskey together in a small saucepan and bring to boil over a medium heat.
- Stir in the raisins and vanilla, remove from the head and leave tto stand for an hour or until the raisins have absorbed most of the liquid.
- Preheat the oven to 190°c. Butter an 8- or 9-inch square glass baking dish.
- In a large bowl, toss the apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and ginger. Stir in the raisins and cooking liquid and arrange in the prepared pan.
The Crumble
- Combine the flour, brown sugar and butter in a food processor. Pulse 4-5 times to form coarse crumbs.
- Stir in the oats. Sprinkle the mixture over the fruit and bake for about 40 minutes, or until the topping is golden and the apples are tender.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
The Irish Whiskey Cream Sauce
- Beat the cream in a deep bowl with an electric mixer on high until soft peaks form.
- Dissolve the honey in the whiskey.
- Fold the honey mixture into the whipped cream and spoon over the crumble.