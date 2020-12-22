Christmas miracle as Dublin pup saved from 'ruff' seas by Irish Coastguard
News

Christmas miracle as Dublin pup saved from 'ruff' seas by Irish Coastguard

A BELOVED pet dog has had a very lucky escape after she was rescued from the water in Dublin by the Irish Coastguard.

The pup, named Poppy, was swimming in 'ruff' seas when she apparently got into difficulty in the water on Saturday afternoon.

According to RTÉ News, a member of the public entered the water in an attempt to save her, but the Coast Guard quickly arrived on the scene and took over.

The Howth Coast Guard first ensured the member of the public was safely out of the water before expertly rescuing Poppy from the far side of the estuary at Bull Island, where she was struggling in rough seas.

The Howth Coast Guard shared a video of the moment they carried the overly-adventurous pup to safety near Bull Island...

Advertisement

And encouraged anyone who sees someone in distress in the water to call the Coast Guard and not to attempt a rescue by themselves, as it could prove extremely dangerous.

Thankfully, Poppy the Puppy was no worse for wear after her ordeal, but we think it'll be a little while before she attempts Winter Sea Swimming again.

The Howth Coast Guard shared an image of Poppy, safe and warm once more, in a Santa Hat, writing "Poppy getting back into the Christmas spirit after her rescue by Howth Coast Guard from Bull Island".

Anyone who notices someone-- be it an animal or human-- in difficulty on the coast, cliffs or water should dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Advertisement

 

See More: Christmas, Coast Guard, Dog, Howth

Related

'Stay away' from elderly family members this Christmas - warns Dr Tony Holohan
News 1 day ago

'Stay away' from elderly family members this Christmas - warns Dr Tony Holohan

By: Harry Brent

Fairytale Of New York named UK's favourite Christmas song, despite recent controversy over lyrics
News 1 day ago

Fairytale Of New York named UK's favourite Christmas song, despite recent controversy over lyrics

By: Harry Brent

LOCKDOWN CHRISTMAS: Festivities curtailed to curb rapid spread of new coronavirus strain
News 1 day ago

LOCKDOWN CHRISTMAS: Festivities curtailed to curb rapid spread of new coronavirus strain

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Recipe: This spiced rum hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holidays
Food & Drink 53 minutes ago

Recipe: This spiced rum hot chocolate is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the holidays

By: Rachael O'Connor

Catholics have no obligation to attend Christmas Mass, says Irish priest
News 1 hour ago

Catholics have no obligation to attend Christmas Mass, says Irish priest

By: Harry Brent

Very first Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland to take place on December 30 & 31
News 2 hours ago

Very first Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland to take place on December 30 & 31

By: Harry Brent

New lockdown restrictions in Ireland to be 'staggered' over Christmas period
News 3 hours ago

New lockdown restrictions in Ireland to be 'staggered' over Christmas period

By: Harry Brent

How Racing Fans Can Enjoy Greyhound Racing During Lockdown
Life & Style 4 hours ago

How Racing Fans Can Enjoy Greyhound Racing During Lockdown

By: Harry Brent