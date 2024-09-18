Co. Down man jailed over largest single PSNI drug seizure

A MAN from Co. Down has been jailed after drugs worth £3m were found in the back of his lorry — the largest single seizure by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Andrew Stafford, 38, with an address in Ballynahinch, was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court to a 36-month custodial sentence — half served in prison and half on licence.

He had pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

"Today's sentencing should act as a deterrent for those tempted to engage in this type of destructive criminality," said Detective Inspector Sweeney of the PSNI.

According to the PSNI, Stafford was arrested in February 2022 after detectives from the Organised Crime Unit stopped a HGV and trailer coming off a ferry at Belfast Harbour.

Working alongside HM Revenue & Customs and Belfast Harbour Police, a search uncovered cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £3m.

The Class A and B drugs were concealed within a separate vehicle inside the trailer and in a hide built into the floor of the trailer.

DI Sweeney warned individuals against helping criminals to line their pockets while communities were being devastated by drugs.

"It may seem like a quick and easy way to make money, however, the impact on the community and on you can be catastrophic," he said.

"You are not only endangering your career, your relationships and your liberty, but you are assisting organised crime groups to extend their malicious influence on Northern Ireland society.

"Every year, organised crime groups try to smuggle illicit drugs into the country via our ports, and this is one of numerous similar interceptions as part of Operation Fusion targeting criminality of this nature."

He added: "The very simple reality is that drugs ruin lives and damage our communities.

"These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation."