Co. Fermanagh man jailed over organised animal fights

A MAN from Co. Fermanagh has been jailed over his involvement in organised animal fights and other animal welfare offences.

Jason Lee Kennedy, 35, from the Bellanaleck area was sentenced for offences including causing unnecessary suffering to animals and causing an animal fight.

He was also involved in badger baiting and animal welfare offences in relation to cats.

At Newry Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to 13-and-a-half months in jail.

Substantial wounds

Police began their investigation in April 2022 after being alerted to a number of dogs in a distressed state at a property in the Ross Road area of Bellanaleck.

Two dogs inside kennels had substantial wounds to their muzzles and faces, while a third dog was located nearby with fresh wounds on its face.

Police believed at that stage that the dogs had been involved in fighting.

"All three dogs were seized by officers and Mr Kennedy was arrested for causing unnecessary suffering to animals and fighting offences," said Superintendent McDowell of the PSNI.

"The dogs were consequently taken into care before being re-homed.

"Phones were seized and during forensic analyses videos identified included cruelty to cats."

'Brutality'

Kennedy pleaded guilty to the offences in April and was subsequently sentenced to a 13-and-a-half-month prison sentence and 13-and-a-half months on licence.

He was also handed a 10-year ban from keeping animals.

"We very much welcome the court's decision today to convict Mr Kennedy for the brutality inflicted on these animals, and I commend the work carried out by our wildlife department and local officers from Erne West Neighbourhood policing team and legal services department, to bring this individual to justice for fighting offences," added Supt McDowell.

"This case not only demonstrates the commitment we, as a police service have in tackling wildlife crime, but also the fighting offences committed, which police take very seriously, and we have a responsibility to protect animals from any unnecessary suffering, whilst investigating all reports of organised criminality and abuse."