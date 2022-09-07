Colin Farrell to to be honoured in America for AIDS advocacy work
News

Colin Farrell to to be honoured in America for AIDS advocacy work

COLIN FARRELL will receive special honours at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, it has been announced.

Scheduled for 15 September, the Irish actor will be honoured alongside other Hollywood A-listers such as Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph, with a performance also coming from Thelma Houston.

Farrell has been a longtime ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and was also quite close to the legendary star, the Hollywood Reports reports.

“I was lucky enough to know Elizabeth and in my time as her friend, it was so clear to me how important she felt her work with HIV/AIDS was. I am now thoroughly honored to help in keeping her message and the importance of her mission alive. I look forward to celebrating Elizabeth at this year’s gala,” said Farrell in a statement.

The gala, sponsored by Gilead Sciences with support from American Airlines, will be a seated dinner for 350 guests and include a program featuring a live performer, a live auction in partnership with Christie’s and a peek at exclusive items from the Elizabeth Taylor Archive.

Farrell is currently in the spotlight for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin alongside Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week and received a 15-minute standing ovation.

