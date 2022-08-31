Controlled explosion carried out on WWII grenade discovered in Armagh

A CONTROLLED explosion has been carried out on a WWII grenade which was discovered by a member of the public in Portadown, Co Armagh.

Pedestrians were yesterday asked to avoid the tow path area at Bridge Street due to the historic piece of munition which was discovered yesterday evening.

The device was discovered by a person who had been fishing in the nearby River Band.

Police worked to clear that area, and a number of cordons were put in place.

Ammunition technical officers then attended the scene and confirmed that the device was viable, before they carried out a controlled explosion.

Those cordons have now been lifted this morning and local roads have been reopened.

"We would like to thank the public for their patience while we were dealing with this incident," Inspector Browne of the PSNI said.