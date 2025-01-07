Lord of the Dance
Cyclist seriously injured in Co. Louth hit-and-run
News

A CYCLIST was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in Co. Louth last night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which saw a car and the cyclist collide near Whitehouse Cross at Dromiskin at around 6.25pm.

The cyclist is in a serious condition at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co. Louth

“At approximately 6.25pm Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision, involving a vehicle and a cyclist, on the R132 in Dromiskin, Co. Louth,” the police force confirmed in a statement today.

“The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for serious injuries,” they added.

“The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and the driver has yet to come forward.”

The scene remains closed for a technical examination, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

“In addition, road users who may have dash-cam footage of the incident from 6.15pm to 6.45pm or were travelling on the Old Dublin Road between Castlebellingham and Dundalk are also urged to contact Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

