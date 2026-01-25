Delight as Dundalk's St Patrick's Day parade to go ahead after earlier cancellation announcement

DUNDALK’S St Patrick's Day parade is to go ahead after it was announced earlier this week that 'funding challenges' had led to the event being cancelled.

Louth County Council said on Wednesday that it was disappointed that the Co. Louth town's St Patrick's Day Committee had decided not to proceed with this year's event.

However, the council revealed on Saturday evening that after 'positive discussions', the parade had been reinstated.

"It's been a busy few days for myself and Cllr Robert Nash but the GOOD NEWS is that the parade is back on track for 2026," Seán Kelly, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, posted on social media last night.

'Potential alternatives'

On Wednesday, Louth County Council said it had tried to work with Dundalk's St Patrick’s Day Committee to ensure this year's celebrations went ahead but that the focus would instead turn to 2027.

"Louth County Council is disappointed that the Dundalk St Patrick's Day Committee has decided not to proceed with the 2026 St Patrick's Day Festival due to funding challenges," it said.

"Louth County Council has supported the Dundalk St Patrick's Day celebrations for many years, providing financial assistance and in-kind support to help ensure the successful delivery of the event.

"This support remains available for 2026.

"In recent weeks, the Council engaged with the Dundalk St Patrick's Day Committee to explore potential alternative arrangements for the 2026 festival.

"While these efforts did not result in a viable solution for this year, the Council will continue to work collaboratively with the Committee as planning begins for the 2027 festival."

However, the council revealed on Saturday that this year's event had now been reinstated.

"Following positive discussions on Friday between local bodies and stakeholders — including the Dundalk St Patrick's Day Organising Committee, Louth County Council, Dundalk Municipal District Councillors, Dundalk Credit Union, Dundalk BIDS and the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce — we are delighted to confirm the 2026 Dundalk St Patrick's Day Parade WILL GO AHEAD!" read a statement.

"Further details will be announced in the coming weeks."

'A true reflection of the spirit of this town'

Cllr Nash, Fine Gael representative for Dundalk South, said he was 'extremely happy' that he and Cllr Kelly were able to announce that the event was back on.

"This week has shown just how much the parade means to the people of Dundalk," he said.

"When the possibility of no parade became very real, the outpouring of emotion, concern and offers of help from the community was nothing short of incredible.

"Many stepped forward ready to help in any way they could, a true reflection of the spirit of this town.

"Thankfully, after intense negotiations led by myself and Cathaoirleach Sean Kelly, a resolution was found."