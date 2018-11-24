'Have yourself a Derry little Christmas' billboard removed over not being inclusive

A poster reading 'Have yourself a Derry little Christmas' has been taken down in County Derry.

The poster, erected in Waterside, received complaints as it did not include Londonderry in the poster.

DUP councillor David Ramsey said it was important everyone was made to feel welcome in the city.

"This city is well known for being inclusive and it is important, especially at Christmas, that inclusivity is at the forefront of our marketing," he said.

"Perhaps it is a case of a marketing company trying to be witty in their branding, but not being sure of the bigger picture around the city's name," he added.

A council spokeswoman, speaking to BBC, said the campaign for this year's festive season intended to use a catchy slogan to engage visitors.

She said the marketing had used wordplay with the tagline 'Have yourself a very Derry Christmas'.

"However, it has since been highlighted by some council members that this may not be considered inclusive by all members of the community and as such has been amended in some campaign branding," she said.