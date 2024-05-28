Detector dog sniffs out drugs worth more than €530k
News

Detector dog sniffs out drugs worth more than €530k

The drugs seized over the past week

MORE than €530k worth of drugs have been sniffed out in Dublin over the past week.

Contraband worth approximately €533,000 has been seized by Revenue officers with the assistance of their detector dog Grace.

Revenue's detector dog Grace

During the period from May 20 to May 27, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized over 7kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of almost €142k.

Various quantities of other illicit drugs, with an estimated value of over €3,300, were also seized.

The drugs seized over the past week

The illicit drugs were discovered, as a result of risk profiling, in parcels originating from the UK, Spain, the USA, Canada, Thailand and India and were intended for addresses across Ireland.

“A quantity of retail goods, with an estimated value of approximately €388,000, were also seized due to infringements of Intellectual Property Rights,” a Revenue spokesperson has confirmed.

Retails goods worth €388k were also seized

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity,” the added.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

