Diaspora Minister on four-day visit to meet Irish communities in United Arab Emirates

IRELAND’S diaspora minister has begun a four-day visit to the United Arab Emirates where he will engage with members of the local Irish communities there.

While in the Emirates, Minister Neale Richmond, who is the TD for Dublin’s Rathdowne constituency, will meet with Irish community groups in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, visit Irish aid partner organisations and hold bilateral meetings with political counterparts.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to travel to the UAE and engage with a range of political, business and community partners,” the Minister said.

“There are strong connections between our two countries with an estimated 14,000 Irish people residing in the UAE,” he explained.

“Furthermore, over the last 20 years, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland has conferred degrees on over 3,000 graduates across the Gulf Cooperation Countries, including Emirati nationals.”

During the visit, the Minister will also meet with Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

“The UAE is a key market for Ireland’s services exports with approximately 70 Irish businesses having a presence on the ground, and over 200 Irish companies exporting to the UAE market,” Minister Richmond said.

“As part of my continued engagement with the global Irish family on the development of the next Diaspora Strategy, I will be holding consultations with members of the Irish Communities in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai to listen to their views on how we as a State can support our diaspora in an ever changing global landscape.”

Over the coming days, the Minister will visit the UN Humanitarian Response Depot (UNHRD) in Dubai, which is a long-standing partner of Irish Aid.

“The UNHRD hub in Dubai offers a regional one-stop-shop for procuring, storing and delivering essential humanitarian supplies into difficult to reach locations,” a spokesperson for Mr Richmond’s office confirmed.