Donald Trump voted 4th worst US President of all time
News

Donald Trump voted 4th worst US President of all time

DONALD TRUMP has been officially ranked as the fourth-worst American president in history.

On Wednesday, the C-SPAN Presidential Historian Survey was released for the first time since 2017, with Trump making his debut.

Only Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson fared worse than Trump, who scored a total of 312 points in the rankings.

In the survey, which was first conducted in 2000, each president is rated based on 10 qualities of presidential leadership: Public Persuasion, Crisis Leadership, Economic Management, Moral Authority, International Relations, Administrative Skills, Relations with Congress, Vision/Setting an Agenda, Pursued Equal Justice for All and Performance Within the Context of the Times.

This year's survey polled 142 respondents, including historians, professors and other professionals with knowledge of the field.

Trump scored lowest in 'Moral Authority', with a total of just 18.7 out of 100. His highest score meanwhile was in 'Public Persuasion.'

Topping the list for the fourth time in a row was Abraham Lincoln, while George Washinygon and Franklin D. Roosevelt made up the to three.

Barack Obama was ranked 10th on the list, just behind Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy.

Here's the top 10 in full:

  1. Abraham Lincoln
  2. George Washington
  3. Franklin D. Roosevelt
  4. Theodore Roosevelt
  5. Dwight D. Eisenhower
  6. Harry S. Truman
  7. Thomas Jefferson
  8. John F. Kennedy
  9. Ronald Reagan
  10. Barack Obama

Check out the full survey by clicking here.

See More: Donald Trump

Related

QAnon conspiracy theorists convinced Joe Biden photo shows Donald Trump is back in White House
News 1 day ago

QAnon conspiracy theorists convinced Joe Biden photo shows Donald Trump is back in White House

By: Jack Beresford

Donald Trump says Joe Biden's administration has been a 'total catastrophe'
News 3 days ago

Donald Trump says Joe Biden's administration has been a 'total catastrophe'

By: Harry Brent

WATCH: Irish reporter in USA told 'Go f*** yourself' when asking Trump fan's name for interview
News 4 days ago

WATCH: Irish reporter in USA told 'Go f*** yourself' when asking Trump fan's name for interview

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Waste management leaders Powerday strengthen London presence with new acquisition
Business 5 hours ago

Waste management leaders Powerday strengthen London presence with new acquisition

By: Irish Post

18-34 age group eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines from pharmacies next week
Uncategorized 8 hours ago

18-34 age group eligible to get Covid-19 vaccines from pharmacies next week

By: Harry Brent

Delta variant now accounts for 70% of all Covid-19 cases in Ireland
News 8 hours ago

Delta variant now accounts for 70% of all Covid-19 cases in Ireland

By: Harry Brent

'Grossly disrespectful' cancellation of Communions and Confirmations condemned by Archbishop
News 9 hours ago

'Grossly disrespectful' cancellation of Communions and Confirmations condemned by Archbishop

By: Rachael O'Connor

'Significant' new wave of pandemic has started in Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan says
News 10 hours ago

'Significant' new wave of pandemic has started in Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan says

By: Rachael O'Connor