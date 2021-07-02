DONALD TRUMP has been officially ranked as the fourth-worst American president in history.

On Wednesday, the C-SPAN Presidential Historian Survey was released for the first time since 2017, with Trump making his debut.

Only Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan and Andrew Johnson fared worse than Trump, who scored a total of 312 points in the rankings.

In the survey, which was first conducted in 2000, each president is rated based on 10 qualities of presidential leadership: Public Persuasion, Crisis Leadership, Economic Management, Moral Authority, International Relations, Administrative Skills, Relations with Congress, Vision/Setting an Agenda, Pursued Equal Justice for All and Performance Within the Context of the Times.

This year's survey polled 142 respondents, including historians, professors and other professionals with knowledge of the field.

Trump scored lowest in 'Moral Authority', with a total of just 18.7 out of 100. His highest score meanwhile was in 'Public Persuasion.'

Topping the list for the fourth time in a row was Abraham Lincoln, while George Washinygon and Franklin D. Roosevelt made up the to three.

Barack Obama was ranked 10th on the list, just behind Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy.

Here's the top 10 in full:

Abraham Lincoln George Washington Franklin D. Roosevelt Theodore Roosevelt Dwight D. Eisenhower Harry S. Truman Thomas Jefferson John F. Kennedy Ronald Reagan Barack Obama

Check out the full survey by clicking here.