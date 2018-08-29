Donegal pub offering free pints during Sunday's All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Dublin
News

Donegal pub offering free pints during Sunday's All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Dublin

STEPPERS BAR in Dungloe, Donegal are offering a very interesting promotion.

The pub are offering a free pint of Rockshore every time their northern neighbours Tyrone score a goal in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Tyrone are in an All-Ireland final for first time in 10 years and the Red Hand County will be determined to take down the defending champions in the capital who are going for a fourth All-Ireland in a row.

Advertisement

However, the pub will also pouring shots of baby Guinness for every free that Dublin score, so you might have a case of customers shouting for both sides just to get some of that free booze.

The last time the sides faced each other was a close-affair, with Dublin barely edging a win by 1-14 to 0-14.

Here’s hoping more goals and more scores from frees are witnessed on Sunday for all those who manage to squeeze into what we imagine will be the busiest bar in Donegal on Sunday!

See More: All-Ireland Final, Donegal, Dublin, GAA, Gaelic Football, Ireland, Sport, Tyrone

Related

Danny Healy-Rae defends himself from criticism after falling asleep at All-Ireland Final
News 1 week ago

Danny Healy-Rae defends himself from criticism after falling asleep at All-Ireland Final

By: Ryan Price

Sinn Fein councillor Andy Gladney provokes ticket touting row
News 1 week ago

Sinn Fein councillor Andy Gladney provokes ticket touting row

By: Stephen Mahon

All-Ireland Football Final 2018 moved due to visit of Pope Francis to Ireland
News 10 months ago

All-Ireland Football Final 2018 moved due to visit of Pope Francis to Ireland

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Latest

Man spends thousands on extreme surgery to look like 'living skull'
News 7 minutes ago

Man spends thousands on extreme surgery to look like 'living skull'

By: Jack Beresford

Conor McGregor reignites Floyd Mayweather feud after gym invitation
News 2 hours ago

Conor McGregor reignites Floyd Mayweather feud after gym invitation

By: Jack Beresford

Catholic Diocese under fire for buying $2.3m five-bedroom home for retiring bishop
News 2 hours ago

Catholic Diocese under fire for buying $2.3m five-bedroom home for retiring bishop

By: Jack Beresford

Aer Lingus announce Dublin to London City Airport flights
News 3 hours ago

Aer Lingus announce Dublin to London City Airport flights

By: Ryan Price

Businessman Sean Gallagher confirms he will run for president
News 4 hours ago

Businessman Sean Gallagher confirms he will run for president

By: Ryan Price