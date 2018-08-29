Donegal pub offering free pints during Sunday's All-Ireland final between Tyrone and Dublin

STEPPERS BAR in Dungloe, Donegal are offering a very interesting promotion.

The pub are offering a free pint of Rockshore every time their northern neighbours Tyrone score a goal in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Tyrone are in an All-Ireland final for first time in 10 years and the Red Hand County will be determined to take down the defending champions in the capital who are going for a fourth All-Ireland in a row.

Advertisement

However, the pub will also pouring shots of baby Guinness for every free that Dublin score, so you might have a case of customers shouting for both sides just to get some of that free booze.

The last time the sides faced each other was a close-affair, with Dublin barely edging a win by 1-14 to 0-14.

Here’s hoping more goals and more scores from frees are witnessed on Sunday for all those who manage to squeeze into what we imagine will be the busiest bar in Donegal on Sunday!