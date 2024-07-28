Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Cork
A MAN has been arrested after a passenger in the car he was driving died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Cork.

The incident occurred shortly after 1.30am on Saturday, July 27 at Ballynamona in Kinsale.

The deceased man, who was in his 40s, has been named locally as Finbarr Coleman from Innishannon.

The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act.

He is currently detained at a garda station in Cork under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the Ballynamona area between 1.15am and 1.45am are asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

