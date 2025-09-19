Driver dies following collision between car and van in Galway
News

Driver dies following collision between car and van in Galway

A MAN has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co. Galway.

The car collided with a van on the N17 at Milltown this morning (September 19).

“The collision occurred at Drum shortly after 8am,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” they added.

The driver of the van is being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital Galway

“A post mortem examination will be arranged at the morgue at University Hospital Galway (UHG),”

The van driver, a man aged in his 50s, was left seriously injured in the collision and was airlifted to UHG for treatment.

The road is closed between Milltown and Ballindine pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7.45am and 8.15am on Friday 19th September 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

