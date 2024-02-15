Driver dies following Valentine’s Day collision on Irish road

A MAN has died following a single vehicle collision in Dublin yesterday morning.

Gardaí at Swords are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened on the M1 northbound at Junction 4, Donabate at around 7.30am on Valentine’s Day.

“Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 7.30am after a car travelling northbound veered off the motorway and struck a barrier,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

“The driver and sole occupant of the car, a male in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.”

The scene was preserved for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators yesterday.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were traveling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.