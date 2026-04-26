Teenager dies following collision in Co. Donegal

A TEENAGER has dies following a road traffic collision in Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred on the R252 at Cloghan at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The male teenager was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car.

"His body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital," read a statement from gardaí.

"No other injuries have been reported

"The road is closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision investigators."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was travelling in the area between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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