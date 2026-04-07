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Pedestrian injured in collision with lorry in Donegal dies in hospital
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Pedestrian injured in collision with lorry in Donegal dies in hospital

A PEDESTRIAN has died in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision in Co. Donegal last week.

The woman, who was aged in her 40s, was struck by a lorry at Station Roundabout in Port Road, Letterkenny at around 3pm on April 3.

She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of her injuries, where she died on Sunday, April 5.

In a statement issued this week, Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 2.15pm and 3.15pm on Friday 3rd April 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

See More: Collision, Donegal

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