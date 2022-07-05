Dublin Airport Metro plans to be announced today, with completion set for 2034

PLANS for a long-delayed Metro rail service to Dublin Airport are due to be announced this morning by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

The Metro-Link service is expected to come to a cost of €9.5 billion, but is not expected to be operational until 2034, and will run from north of Swords to Charlemont, and from Ranelagh to Swords.

The Irish Times reports that construction is expected to being in 2025, with the full route expected to be completed between 2031-2034. Upon its completion, it will be the largest rail investment in Ireland since the 19th century.

A Government spokesman said it is too early to provide a precise project cost as Metrolink is yet to go through the planning and procurement stages.