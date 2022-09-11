DUP MLA contacts police about 'sickening' videos mocking Queen's death

A DUP MLA has claimed she has contacted police regarding videos reportedly showing people celebrating the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

South Down MLA Diane Forsythe said the 'sickening' videos could constitute a hate crime.

The PSNI has confirmed to The Irish Post that it is aware of a video being shared on social media and is determining whether a crime has been committed.

Quinns Bar in Newcastle. Co. Down, where one video was allegedly recorded, has said it condemns the 'abhorrent' footage and is working with the PSNI to identify those involved.

The video follows a similar chant at Thursday's Europa Conference League match between Shamrock Rovers and Djurgårdens at Tallaght Stadium, which was condemned by both the Dublin club and the FAI.

Hate legislation

Ms Forsythe spoke out after a video was shared online that appeared to show a group of men singing 'Lizzie's in a box' to the tune of Give It Up, by KC and The Sunshine Band.

She described the video, which was reportedly recorded on Saturday night, as 'depraved' and called on nationalist leaders to take action.

"The videos circulating from Quinn's Bar, Newcastle of a packed room celebrating and mocking the death of our Queen are sickening," she said.

"For such hatred to be so widespread in the community where I live and represent is as worrying as it is depraved.

"I have been in contact with the PSNI and asked them to investigate several events this weekend.

"Videos circulating on social media clearly identify people.

"Their actions should be considered alongside hate legislation.

"This comes on the back of fans at several football matches in the Republic of Ireland mocking Her Majesty's passing.

"I call for leadership from the nationalist and republican elected representatives in South Down.

"Whilst people all over the world mourn the passing of our Head of State, a family also mourn a mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother.

"It is time for leadership. Such hatred should be rejected."

Lifetime bans

In a statement on social media, Quinns Bar said it condemned the video, which it said was recorded in the bar's toilets.

"Quinns Bar is now aware of an incident that took place in one of the gents' toilets on our premises last night," read the statement.

"We condemn the abhorrent behaviour on display.

"We will work closely with the PSNI to identify those involved, and when identified they will be banned from entering our premises for life.

"Quinns has always been an establishment where all members of the community regardless of background are welcome to both work and socialise.

"This continues to be the case and incidents like this are not and will not be tolerated.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy in regard to this type of behaviour."

The PSNI confirmed it was making enquiries into the video.

"Police have received a report of a video circulating on social media, involving an incident in a licensed premises in Newcastle yesterday evening, Saturday 10 September," said a spokesperson.

"Enquiries are underway to establish if a crime has been committed."