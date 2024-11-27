€400,000 and 23 vehicles seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drug gang
The Criminal Assets Bureau seized 23 vehicles (Image: An Garda Siochána)

A SEARCH operation in west Dublin today saw the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seize 23 vehicles and €400,000 in cash and frozen funds.

The search was part of an ongoing CAB investigation into targets linked to a Dublin-based organised crime group.

The gang are involved in the trafficking of controlled drugs in the West Division of the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

The search was part of an investigation into a criminal gang involved in drug trafficking (Image: An Garda Síochána)

As well as the vehicles and money, a quantity of suspected cannabis herb, electronic devices and assorted documentation were also seized.

"This operation marks a significant development in CAB's ongoing proceeds of crime investigation," added a statement.

The operation involved 130 personnel carrying out searches at 14 different locations in the DMR.

The CAB were assisted by gardaí from DMR West, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Support Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

