Notorious crime figure hit with massive tax bill
News

Notorious crime figure hit with massive tax bill

Convicted criminal Martin Foley, also known as the Viper, in 2001 (Photo: RollingNews.ie)

DUBLIN CRIMINAL Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley has been ordered to pay almost €1 million in outstanding tax revenue by the Criminal Assets Bureau. He risks losing the home he shares with his wife and daughter if he fails to comply.

Foley has been given 18 months to come up with the money, after which the Bureau said it will seize his property in the Drimnagh area of the city. Judge Fiona O’Sullivan refused an application to allow Foley and his family to remain in the house until his daughter turns 18.

Though both Foley and his wife were absent from court as the judgment was handed out, the CAB was able to submit its findings that Foley owed €916,960.12 in unpaid taxes. This figure accounts for the period 1993 to 2000, as well as various accruals which have arisen as a result of interest and financial penalties.

The case has been ongoing for more than a decade, adding to Foley’s already checkered relationship with law enforcement. He has accumulated more than 40 convictions throughout his criminal career, including felonies like assault, robbery and possession of weapons at the more serious end of the spectrum.

Foley was a key member of Martin ‘The General’ Cahill’s notorious criminal gang who, among other things, were involved in kidnappings, bank robberies and high profile art thefts. Cahill was assassinated by the Provisional IRA on 18 August 1994.

See More: Criminal Assets Bureau, Martin Cahill, Martin Foley, The General, The Viper

Related

€400,000 and 23 vehicles seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drug gang
News 3 months ago

€400,000 and 23 vehicles seized in Dublin as part of investigation into drug gang

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation
News 3 months ago

Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Viagra and €10,000 among items seized during raid in Co. Monaghan targeting criminal gang
News 6 years ago

Viagra and €10,000 among items seized during raid in Co. Monaghan targeting criminal gang

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man hospitalised following Co. Tyrone arson attack
News 1 day ago

Man hospitalised following Co. Tyrone arson attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mother of Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty passes away
News 1 day ago

Mother of Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Belfast man handed 23-year sentence for rape and abuse of young boys
News 1 day ago

Belfast man handed 23-year sentence for rape and abuse of young boys

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish heritage, timeless sound: Niall McNamee’s musical journey
Entertainment 2 days ago

Irish heritage, timeless sound: Niall McNamee’s musical journey

By: Mick McDonagh

Ten Minutes with... Iona Lane
Life & Style 3 days ago

Ten Minutes with... Iona Lane

By: Irish Post

Tommy Tiernan on fine form for new stand-up tour
Entertainment 3 days ago

Tommy Tiernan on fine form for new stand-up tour

By: James Conor Patterson