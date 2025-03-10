Notorious crime figure hit with massive tax bill

DUBLIN CRIMINAL Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley has been ordered to pay almost €1 million in outstanding tax revenue by the Criminal Assets Bureau. He risks losing the home he shares with his wife and daughter if he fails to comply.

Foley has been given 18 months to come up with the money, after which the Bureau said it will seize his property in the Drimnagh area of the city. Judge Fiona O’Sullivan refused an application to allow Foley and his family to remain in the house until his daughter turns 18.

Though both Foley and his wife were absent from court as the judgment was handed out, the CAB was able to submit its findings that Foley owed €916,960.12 in unpaid taxes. This figure accounts for the period 1993 to 2000, as well as various accruals which have arisen as a result of interest and financial penalties.

The case has been ongoing for more than a decade, adding to Foley’s already checkered relationship with law enforcement. He has accumulated more than 40 convictions throughout his criminal career, including felonies like assault, robbery and possession of weapons at the more serious end of the spectrum.

Foley was a key member of Martin ‘The General’ Cahill’s notorious criminal gang who, among other things, were involved in kidnappings, bank robberies and high profile art thefts. Cahill was assassinated by the Provisional IRA on 18 August 1994.