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Eamonn Holmes 'responding well to treatment' after suffering stroke
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Eamonn Holmes 'responding well to treatment' after suffering stroke

Eamonn Holmes is one of the most familiar faces on morning television (Image: Dave J Hogan / Getty Images)

TELEVISION presenter Eamonn Holmes is said to be responding well to treatment after suffering a stroke.

The 66-year-old, a long-time former host of The Irish Post Awards, currently presents GB News' Breakfast programme from Monday to Wednesday with Ellie Costello.

Alex Armstrong is set to cover for Holmes while the Belfast native recovers.

"Eamonn was taken ill last week and it was later confirmed he had suffered a stroke," read a statement from GB News on Saturday.

"He is currently responding well to treatment.

"Eamonn has asked for privacy as he focuses on getting better.

"His colleagues and everyone at GB News wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the People’s Channel when he is ready to return."

Holmes, who began his career with UTV in 1979, is one of the most familiar faces on morning television.

He presented ITV's breakfast programme, GMTV, from 1993 until 2005, when he moved to Sky's Sunrise, where he spent 11 years.

From 2006 until 2021, Holmes co-presented ITV's This Morning with then-wife Ruth Langsford on Fridays and during the holidays.

He also served as a guest presenter on the ITV's Good Morning Britain from 2017 to 2018.

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