Elderly woman dies in hospital following Armagh collision

AN elderly woman who was involved in a collision in Armagh earlier this month has since died in hospital.

The two-car collision happened on the Newry Road at around 10.30am on March 22.

The woman, who was aged in her 90s, was taken to hospital for treatment where she has since died, the PSNI confirmed this week.

“Police received a report of a road traffic collision, in the Newry Road shortly after 10:30am,” Detective Inspector Stewart, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said.

“Officers attended and a woman aged in her 90s was transported to hospital for treatment to her injuries,” he added.

“She has sadly since passed away.”

The police force has urged anyon who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision, and we would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist us,” Det Insp Stewart said.

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