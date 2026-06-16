PSNI rejects criticism of approach to policing disorder

THE PSNI has rejected any criticism of its policing of the riots which erupted in Belfast following a stabbing incident last week.

Violence and disorder spread across the city following the incident on June 8.

Over the days that followed the disruption extended across Northern Ireland with incidents of race hate attacks reported within multiple communities.

So far 35 people have been arrested in connection with the rioting, with 23 people charged.

In a statement issued this week, the PSNI defended its handling of the situation.

“Within 24 hours of the attempted murder of the man in Kinnaird Avenue, Police officers had arrested and charged a man in relation to this horrendous attack,” PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said.

“That day we extensively appealed for calm and to allow justice to take its course,” he added.

“Sadly ,what we saw following was inexcusable lawlessness and disorder across Belfast and beyond.

“Our officers worked under incredibly challenging conditions to calm disorder, protect lives and restore calm.”

He explained: “During the peak of the disorder, people intent on chaos came out to burn homes and cars with people fleeing.

"Police officers were first to many of these scenes and helped people to safety, including a two-month-old baby.

“Responsibility for the violence, criminal damage, intimidation and disorder lies squarely with those who came out on the streets.”

Earlier this week First Minister Michelle O’Neill queried reports that PSNI officers advised health workers to show masked men their ID during the riots.

"No nurse or person going into their workplace should have to stop at any mob and give their ID - that's absolutely disgraceful,” she said.

"I think we have to get to the bottom of whether or not that did happen,” she added.

Addressing the issue, ACC Henderson said: “We reject claims that our response was anything other than appropriate,”

“I want to pay the highest tribute to our officers, who displayed unwavering professionalism, courage, and resolve,” he added.

“Once again putting themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe resulting in unacceptable injuries to 42 of them – they are a credit to us all.

“Throughout the disorder, there has been extreme, anti-immigration disinformation on social media.

“Underscoring the reality that there are those in society who seek to use any incident in our communities to create misunderstanding, generate fear and provoke anti-migrant sentiment.”

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