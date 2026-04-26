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Family pay tribute to 'beautiful soul' Amber O'Brien as police continue murder investigation
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Family pay tribute to 'beautiful soul' Amber O'Brien as police continue murder investigation

Amber O'Brien (Image: via GMP)

THE FAMILY of a woman who was found deceased at a property in Manchester have said they are heartbroken as they paid an emotional tribute to her.

Amber O'Brien, 33, was described as a 'beautiful soul' by her family in a statement released on Saturday through Greater Manchester Police.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Amber," said the tribute from Ms O'Brien's family.

"Her passing has left us devastated, and she will be fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"Amber was known for her warm smile and her natural ability to lift others up.

"She had a truly kind heart and made everyone around her feel valued and appreciated.

"She was a devoted daughter and sister, and a beautiful soul whose bright spirit brought joy, laughter, and comfort wherever she went.

"Our hearts are broken. Amber's memory will live on with us forever."

Shortly before 6pm on Sunday, April 19, police were called to a disturbance on Broadmoss Drive, Blackley in north Manchester.

Officers attended and upon arrival, Ms O'Brien was sadly found deceased at the scene.

Police launched an investigation and arrested Stephan Garner, of Somerton Court in Blackley, on suspicion of murder.

He was subsequently charged with murder and appeared in court this week, where he was remanded into custody.

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