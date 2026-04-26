Members of Travelling community protest outside Manchester Irish bar after claims group was refused entry

MEMBERS of the Travelling community have protested outside an Irish bar in Manchester over claims a group was refused entry to the venue.

The protest saw protestors walk from the city's St Peter's Square to the nearby Mulligans pub just off Deansgate.

Those involved carried banners reading 'Enough Is Enough' and stating that discrimination against Travellers is affecting the mental health of the community.

Mulligans has said it welcomes everyone, including 'many valued customers from the Travelling community'.

The protest followed footage shared on social media this week reportedly showing a group of people being turned away from the venue.

A member of the security team can be heard saying, 'This is not my decision… the manager won't want to speak to you'.

One of the group responds: "So basically, what you're saying is, Travellers are not allowed in Mulligans pub?"

"That's what they're saying," replies the member of security staff.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Travelling community marched to the venue, where protestors challenged staff outside the bar amid tense scenes and a heavy police presence.

Around 100 people joined the protest, with those gathered engaging in chants of 'Shame on you'.

'Mulligans welcomes everyone'

Staff on the door at the pub referred protestors to a statement posted on the venue's Instagram page the evening before the protest.

"As our regular customers are aware, the safety of our staff and customers always comes first and we take great pride in providing a safe and welcoming experience here at Mulligans," it read.

"We are aware of a video circulating online and a planned protest outside the venue tomorrow.

"Following conversations with Greater Manchester Police, we will be open as normal — as always, with the same commitment to everyone's safety and enjoyment.

"We want to be absolutely clear: Mulligans welcomes everyone through our doors.

"As a pub proud of its own Irish heritage, with many valued customers from the Traveller community, the suggestion that we would discriminate against any community is something we take very seriously.

"There is no blanket policy to refuse entry on the basis of ethnicity or background.

"Like all licensed venues, we do refuse entry at times, for many different operational reasons, to individuals and or groups that have previously caused issues on the premises — this applies equally to all and everyone regardless of ethnicity or background.

"We are working with the relevant authorities and have already reached out to the organisers directly and remain committed to continuing those conversations."

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