Family’s emotional appeal on anniversary of ‘cruel and cowardly’ murder of Wayne Boylan
Wayne Boylan was murdered in 2019

THE family of a man who was shot dead in a cold-blooded attack have appealed for information on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Wayne Dolan was targeted at a house in Warrrenpoint, Co Down while enjoying an evening with friends on Friday, January 18, 2019.

The 37-year-old was shot dead when two masked men burst into the house in the Lower Dromore area armed with a shotgun.

A female friend who was also in the house was left with serious injuries to her head and neck after being hit by pellets from the blast.

Today Mr Boylan’s family have urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward, stating its “not too late” to make a difference.,

“It has been five years now since Wayne was cruelly taken from us,” they said.

“It’s been the longest five years and yet, at the same time, it feels like yesterday.

“It’s all so painfully vivid,” they admit, “the sadness just doesn’t go away, and we miss Wayne every single day.”

They added: “Wayne was brutally killed.

“He didn’t deserve to have his life taken at the hands of others, no one does.

“Those who carried out this cowardly and cruel murder are dangerous.

“There’s nothing that can bring Wayne back to us, but these people deserve to be brought to justice, and they deserve to be behind bars.

“We, as a family, can only appeal for your help, which could make all the difference.

“If you have any information at all, if you know what happened and who was responsible, please come forward.  It’s not too late.”

PSNI detectives have also issued an appeal for information on the anniversary of Mr Boylan’s murder, which is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

For the first time, the reward has been extended to also include information received regarding the injuries sustained by Mr Boylan’s friend.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “The reward from Crimestoppers, originally for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Wayne’s murder, has been extended.

“It’s now offered to include information on the offence of grievous bodily harm with intent, in respect of injuries sustained by Wayne’s friend.”

He added: “One young life was cut short, another seriously injured, and others could all too easily have been killed that tragic evening.

“This fatal shooting left a loving family bereft. Their lives changed forever when Wayne was murdered and five years on they understandably remain heartbroken.

“I am asking you to do the right thing and come forward with information.

“I know people may be frightened to take this step, and I’m keen to stress that you can contact Crimestoppers, who are independent of police, with complete anonymity.”

A spokesperson for the charity Crimestoppers, who are providing the reward money, added: “We are supporting the police by offering a reward for information that Crimestoppers exclusively receives via our website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling our Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.

“Crimestoppers gives people an option to speak up without police contact or any comeback. Computer IP addresses are never traced.

“Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

“The reward is only payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers, and rewards normally expire after three months. Anyone who contacts our charity will stay 100% anonymous – always.”

