Father and sons jailed for killing man for Rolex watches

THREE men have been jailed after pleading guilty to killing a man in broad daylight in Birmingham last year.

Darren Smith was ambushed on March 15, 2023, after leaving a phone shop in Heath Way, Shard End.

The 51-year-old was repeatedly kicked, punched and hit with a wrench as his attackers stole two Rolex watches from him.

He died from his injuries.

Lee O’Brien, 51, and his two sons Luke, 36, and Lewis, 31, were arrested the following day (March 16).

They had fled to Torquay in a car borrowed from a friend following the attack, but West Midlands Police officers managed to trace the vehicle.

All three pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on September 19, 2023.

On April 5 they returned to the court for sentencing.

Lewis O'Brien, of Sunnymead Road, Yardley, and Luke O'Brien, of Fleet Street in Birmingham City Centre, were both jailed for 12-and-a-half-years.

Lee O'Brien, of Lea Hall Road, Stechford, was jailed for 11 years and eight months.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood said: “We know that Lee, Luke and Lewis all knew Darren.

“They robbed him but claimed that they did not intend to kill him.”

She added: “My thoughts remain with Mr Smith’s family at this distressing time, I hope that these sentences bring them some sense of justice being done.”

Paying tribute, Darren’s family said they were “devastated at the loss of our son”.

"He was a caring man and was loved by all who knew him,” they added.

“He was tragically taken from us and this has left a huge void in our lives.”