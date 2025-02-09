Fine Gael senator resigns after revealing arrest for being in 'an intoxicated state'

FINE GAEL senator Martin Conway has resigned from the party after revealing he was arrested last month for being in 'an intoxicated state'.

Mr Conway, who was first elected to the Seanad in 2011 and served on the Administrative Panel, said in a statement that he had not initially revealed his arrest to the party.

Fine Gael said it has accepted Mr Conway's resignation and that the matter will now be subject to disciplinary procedures.

Mr Conway, who was the first visually-impaired member of the Oireachtas, was only re-elected to the Seanad last week.

In his statement, the Clare senator apologised to family, friends and supporters, adding that he had let himself down.

"In the early hours of Tuesday, January 22, I was arrested by An Garda Síochána on O'Connell Street, Dublin 1 for being in an intoxicated state due to consumption of sleeping tablets and alcohol," he said.

"I was detained at Store Street Garda Station and subsequently released without charge a number of hours later.

"This was not disclosed to the party.

"I would like to apologise unreservedly for this to my family, colleagues, supporters and my nominating body, Vision Ireland.

"I let myself down. I would also like to apologise to the members of An Garda Síochána for having to deal with this matter.

"I have resigned from the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party.

"I understand that a disciplinary process will now commence."

In response, Fine Gael said it noted Mr Conway's statement, apologies and resignation of the party whip.

"The matter is now subject to a party disciplinary process," added the statement.

Mr Conway served on Clare County Council from 2004 until 2011, when he was elected to the Seanad.

He was subsequently re-elected in 2016, 2020 and again in January.