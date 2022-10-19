Fine Gael TD apologises for Creeslough tweet suggesting explosion may have been caused deliberately
News

Fine Gael TD apologises for Creeslough tweet suggesting explosion may have been caused deliberately

FINE GAEL TD Josepha Madigan has apologised for a tweet she sent in the immediate aftermath of the Creeslough explosion two weeks ago which suggested the tragedy had been deliberately caused.

On the day of the explosion, which Gardaí believe was a tragic accident, Madigan tweeted to says she hoped the "culprits" would be caught.

With scant information available in the hours after the accident that claimed the lives of ten people, she said:

“One hopes this isn’t deliberate, but it is yet to be clarified! I hope no-one is injured and they find the culprits.”

Speaking on Newstalk, Madigan has now apologised for the tweet.

She said: “First of all, I shouldn’t have sent the tweet.

“I was wrong and I want to sincerely apologise for not just sending the tweet but also for the offence caused as a result. I am terribly sorry for that.

“I also want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the entire Creeslough community but especially to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones.

“It’s an unimaginable tragedy that was visited on the people in Donegal and my heart goes out to all of those affected by this absolutely shocking event.”

Investigations into the cause of the tragedy are still ongoing.

Expert consultants continue to comb through the wreckage as they search for any pieces of evidence which may piece together why the explosion happened in the first place.

The site is expected to be demolished once investigations conclude.

