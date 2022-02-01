Fines for parking on footpaths, cycle and bus lanes increases to €80
News

Fines for parking on footpaths, cycle and bus lanes increases to €80

FINES FOR motorists who park on footpaths, cycles tracks and bus lanes have increased from €40 to €80, beginning today.

The fine will be a fixed charge penalty and was announced at the start of the year.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the increased penalty "will both promote active travel and encourage a more considerate use of road space".

"Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic," he said.

"Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure. These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking."

Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety Hildegarde Naughton also welcomed the increases, saying the obstruction of footpaths, bus lanes and cycle tracks "can confront vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, with particularly dangerous obstacles on busy roads, while also forcing tricky manoeuvres upon buses and cars who may be attempting to overtake such careless parking."

"These new penalties will safeguard families and communities as they make use of our growing network of active travel infrastructure and will encourage more people to walk and cycle as Government invests almost €1 million per day on projects across the country."

