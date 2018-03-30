Fire forces London airport to cancel all Friday night departures
News

Fire forces London airport to cancel all Friday night departures

(Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

A FIRE at London’s Stansted Airport resulted in all outbound flights, including those to Ireland, being cancelled this evening.

Bosses at the airport have apologised and urged passengers to re-book flights with their respective airlines.

According to Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, a bus parked outside the terminal entrance caught fire.

The bus was completely destroyed, while the front of the terminal building suffered damage.

The terminal was partially evacuated while the fire was extinguished.

Advertisement

Fire officials believe the blaze was caused by an electrical fault on the bus.

No one was injured in the fire.

While the airline initially claimed it was looking to resume normal service and re-screen passengers, it later tweeted to say all outbound flights had been cancelled.

On social media, passengers criticised the handling of the incident, with long queues reported at the airport's train stop, which serves the Stansted Express.

Several passengers described the scenes at the airport as chaotic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passengers capture dramatic footage of blaze at Stansted

Advertisement

See More: Stansted Airport

Related

Ryanair moves its London-Belfast route from Gatwick to Stansted
News 4 months ago

Ryanair moves its London-Belfast route from Gatwick to Stansted

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish woman fined £150 for stripping at security at Stansted Airport
News 2 years ago

Irish woman fined £150 for stripping at security at Stansted Airport

By: Irish Post

Teenager arrested over ‘satanic’ attack on Catholic Church in England
News 3 hours ago

Teenager arrested over ‘satanic’ attack on Catholic Church in England

By: Irish Post

Latest

“I’m back!” Arnold Schwarzenegger in good spirits after heart surgery
News 1 hour ago

“I’m back!” Arnold Schwarzenegger in good spirits after heart surgery

By: Irish Post

Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing for over a week
News 4 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help finding man missing for over a week

By: Irish Post

Irish diplomat ordered to leave Russia as Moscow retaliates over expulsions
News 4 hours ago

Irish diplomat ordered to leave Russia as Moscow retaliates over expulsions

By: Irish Post

Six Irish McDonald’s Secret Menu items that you need in your life
Food & Drink 8 hours ago

Six Irish McDonald’s Secret Menu items that you need in your life

By: Jack Beresford

Ciarán Hinds and Adrian Dunbar to lead epic performance in London on the history of Northern Ireland
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Ciarán Hinds and Adrian Dunbar to lead epic performance in London on the history of Northern Ireland

By: Irish Post