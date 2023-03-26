Firearms and ammo found hidden in hedge in Co. Fermanagh

TWO firearms and a quantity of ammunition have been found hidden in a hedge in Co. Fermanagh.

The items were discovered by a member of the public in the vicinity of Baragh Gardens in Ballinamallard on Saturday afternoon.

The weapons and ammunition have now been seized by police and will be subject to a forensic examination.

In a separate incident, a 51-year-old man in Co. Down has been charged with prohibition of possession of a firearm or ammunition.

It follows a 'proactive police search' by the PSNI at a property in the Garvaghy Road area of Dromara on Saturday, during which a number of firearms and ammunition were seized.

The man is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Monday morning, March 27.

Earlier this week, police discovered an arms cache secreted in the ground during a planned search in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.