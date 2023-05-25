First co-living development – where residents share kitchen, lounge and leisure areas – opens in Ireland

THE first co-living development to be built in Ireland is now open to residents – who share kitchen, living and leisure spaces.

Located in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin the purpose-built development boasts 204 fully serviced studios.

Residents share a sky garden at roof level as well as MasterChef kitchen, relaxation and living spaces, which are located on each floor of the building.

There is also a laundry room, gym and fitness club and cinema on-site, as well as a games room together with workspace and meeting rooms.

Designed and delivered by HKR Architects, on behalf of Niche Living, the building is now in full operation, with demand for the “creative housing solution” of co-living reportedly growing in Ireland.

Jerry Ryan, Director of HKR Architects, says of their unique offering: “All major cities require a broad mix of residential typologies to meet their burgeoning housing demand and Dublin is no different.

“The demand for co-living has grown in popularity in recent years particularly in Dublin where there is a substantial international employment market that begs creative housing solutions.”

He added: “Co-living developments are typically targeted, but not exclusively, at young professionals who do not wish to commit to an area long term but still desire high quality accommodation in a community of their peers.

“Niche Living responds to this, with first class shared facilities and optimally designed private studios. We are proud to have been part of the team that delivered it.”

James Cormican, Head of Development at Niche Living, said the firm is "delighted" to have the site up and running, with more planned for the future.

“We are delighted to launch our first co-living scheme in Dublin and would like to thank the team at HKR on the design and delivery of this first class offering to the Dublin residential market,” Mr Cormican said.

“The team brought its experience and ambition to the project, and we are delighted to have worked together on this journey to deliver an extremely successful scheme. We look forward to working together on forthcoming projects.”

In addition to the shared facilities, each private studio offers adaptable storage spaces, a workstation, fully equipped kitchenette, and dining space.

There is also a private toilet, with a separate private shower room.