Ireland’s EU presidency will offer ‘significant opportunity' to lead European agenda

IRELAND’S upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union offers the nation a “significant opportunity” to lead the European agenda, the Tánaiste said today.

Ireland will hold the presidency from July to December 2026, during which time Irish Ministers will chair meetings of the Council and steer the EU’s legislative and policy agenda.

Speaking as the government revealed its plans for the role, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris said it will be a “significant opportunity for Ireland to lead the European agenda”.

“Europe is changing and we are part of that change,” he explained.

“The Presidency will allow us to shape the EU’s agenda to help the Union meet the many challenges we face and deliver for citizens across the continent.”

Regarding their preparation for the responsibilities that lie ahead, Mr Harris confirmed that the the government will “intensify preparations for the Presidency across all areas of planning, including work on defining the policy priorities that the Irish Presidency will pursue”.

Planning for the presidency is being led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, in close cooperation with the Department of the Taoiseach, with the participation of all government departments.

A flagship event of the presidency is set to see Ireland host a summit meeting which could bring up to 47 European leaders to the Emerald Isle.

“As we indicated in the Programme for Government, we expect to host a summit meeting of the European Political Community in Ireland during the Presidency in 2026,” Mr Harris said.

“This Summit will be one of the most significant high-level international events ever held in Ireland.

“It is likely to involve up to 47 Heads of State and Government from across the continent of Europe and will be a unique opportunity for Ireland to take a leadership role at international level.”

He added: “This summit will be one element of an extensive programme of presidency events in Ireland which will also include an informal meeting of the European Council, between 16 and 20 informal Council meetings at ministerial level, and a wide range of conferences and other events.

“Preparations for our Presidency are well advanced and we are determined to deliver a Presidency which delivers for Ireland, which delivers for Europe and which delivers for our global partners.”

