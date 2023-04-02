Four men charged after masked gang attack man in Co. Down shopping centre
POLICE have charged four men after a masked gang attacked a man in a Co. Down shopping centre.

The assault occurred at around 3.30pm on Friday at the shopping complex in the Circular Road area of Newtownards.

The attackers fled the scene in a BMW, which was stopped by police just five minutes later in the Kemp Stones Road area and the four occupants arrested.

On Saturday, police charged four men, aged 38, 36, 29 and 24, with affray and disorderly behaviour.

Three of the men were also charged with common assault.

The men are due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 3.

