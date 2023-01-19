Fresh appeal and £20k reward for information on Irishman’s ‘brutal’ murder

DETECTIVES from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) Major Investigation Team have made a renewed appeal for information on the brutal murder of Wayne Boylan.

Yesterday marked the fourth anniversary of the 37-year-old’s death, sparking a fresh appeal for information and the offer of a £20,000 reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Mr Boylan, who was a father-of-one, was shot dead in the Lower Dromore Road area of Warrenpoint, in Co. Down, on Friday, January 18, 2019.

He had been enjoying a night with friends at the house when two masked killers burst into the property with a shotgun and callously shot him.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also in the house, was struck in the face and neck by pellets from the blast.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said yesterday: “Today, the fourth anniversary of Wayne’s murder, we are reiterating our appeal to anyone who has information and to anyone who has not already come forward to please speak to my officers quoting reference number 1115 18/1/19.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, could prove vital in assisting with our ongoing investigation.”

He added: “Wayne’s family live with the unbearable pain of his murder daily, they deserve justice and to see his killers brought before the courts.

“If you do not want to speak with a police officer, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“They guarantee 100% anonymity to everyone who contacts them and have always kept that promise.”

Mick Duthie, Director of Operations at the charity Crimestoppers, who have put the up the £20,000 reward for information, added: “We know it can be difficult for some people to talk about crime, especially if it involves someone who is close to you or known to you.

“With our charity’s cast-iron promise of anonymity, we hope that if you know something, you’ll be encouraged to allow us to take your information and pass it on for you.”