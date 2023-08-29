Front door set alight in arson attack on home in Belfast
News

Front door set alight in arson attack on home in Belfast

POLICE in Northern Ireland have launched an investigation after a house was set alight in Belfast.

The attack, which is being treated as arson, happened at around 10pm on Sunday, August 27.

The front door of a house in the Cliftonpark Avenue area was set alight after an accelerant was poured on it, the PSNI have confirmed.

They are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

The PSNI’s Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 10pm, we received a report that the front door of a property in the Cliftonpark Avenue area had been set on fire.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze which is believed to have been started by an accelerant being poured on the door and set alight.”

He added: “We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1836 of 27/08/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

See More: Arson, Belfast

Related

Police investigating arson attack on house in Derry
News 2 weeks ago

Police investigating arson attack on house in Derry

By: Irish Post

Residents ‘fortunate’ to escape overnight arson attack on pub in Derry
News 1 month ago

Residents ‘fortunate’ to escape overnight arson attack on pub in Derry

By: Irish Post

Man sentenced for setting fire to girlfriend’s home while she was inside
News 3 months ago

Man sentenced for setting fire to girlfriend’s home while she was inside

By: Irish Post

Latest

Cambridge University Labour Club slammed for Irish republican post
News 3 days ago

Cambridge University Labour Club slammed for Irish republican post

By: Grainne Conroy

Art, history, opera and enchiladas — a visit to Santa Fe
Travel 3 days ago

Art, history, opera and enchiladas — a visit to Santa Fe

By: Mal Rogers

Ten minutes with Cork singer / songwriter Rob Harley
Entertainment 3 days ago

Ten minutes with Cork singer / songwriter Rob Harley

By: Irish Post

'Violent beyond imagination': Man who stabbed pregnant Irish girlfriend to death is handed life sentence
News 3 days ago

'Violent beyond imagination': Man who stabbed pregnant Irish girlfriend to death is handed life sentence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Antrim man jailed for 10 years for 'sickening' child sex offences
News 3 days ago

Co. Antrim man jailed for 10 years for 'sickening' child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy